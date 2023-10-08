WATCH: Josh Hazlewood dismisses Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in his first over

Josh Hazlewood picked up two massive wickets in his first over of the innings to put India in a state of trouble in a low run chase.

He dismissed the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and a dependable Shreyas Iyer in just the second over of the innings to reduce India to 2/3.

Josh Hazlewood picked up two massive wickets in his first over of the innings to put India in a state of trouble in a low run chase. He dismissed the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and a dependable Shreyas Iyer in just the second over of the innings to reduce India to 2/3. It was just the start Australia required while defending a total as low as 200.

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat first and looked quite settled in the first half of the innings. However, things changed drastically in the second half, as the Indian spinners wreaked havoc and triggered a collapse. Somehow, Australia managed to reach 199 - thanks to the useful contributions from the lower-order batters.

If they had to defend this total, Australia needed to take the big guns down in the first few overs, and the opening bowlers did exactly that. First, Mitchell Starc removed an in-form Ishan Kishan on just the fourth delivery of the second innings. However, Josh Hazlewood caused a bigger damage by removing two top batters in his maiden over.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik gets pre-match prediction spot on for India v Australia clash

It was the worst scoreline than the famous 5/3 against New Zealand four years ago. Australia were right back in the game after this start. While India still have batters left, they will definitely be feeling some heat in what is the maiden game of the tournament for both teams.

Josh Hazlewood scalps the big guns in his first over

After losing Ishan Kishan early, India needed a partnership to provide stability to the batting innings. However, Josh Hazlewood had other plans and showed his skillsets. He is an improved new-ball bowler, and it was visible yet again.

First, Hazlewood bowled a fullish length ball to Rohit Sharma, as it seamed in sharply after landing. Rohit didn’t expect the ball to do as much and played for a straighter line. The ball hit his pads, and the umpire raised his finger to give Hazlewood his first of the game.

He then bowled a length ball outside the off-stump line, and Shreyas Iyer looked at it as an opportunity to score runs. However, Iyer slashed it straight to covers where David Warner was stationed. Australia were all over India immediately.

The Chennai crowd is stunned into silence!



India have lost Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer ☝ early.#CWC23 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/85nBGVjWBm — Shahbaz Ammad (@ShahbazAmmad38) October 8, 2023

A nervous start for India in the big games is nothing new. The fans would hope Virat Kohli and KL Rahul don’t do anything silly and chase down the total without further hiccups.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.