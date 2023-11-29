'Horrible case of betrayal' - Journalist reveals rift between a top cricketer and his manager

The situation has now spiraled so much that "well-wishers are calling everyone to stay alert."

A renowned journalist has revealed about a tiff between a star Indian cricketer and a leading celebrity manager. The journalist stated how the manager exploited the cricketer by 'breaking trust' and 'misleading' him. Fans have been quick to link this story to Virat Kohli and Cornerstone founder Bunty Sajdeh, who parted ways just after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Allegedly, besides managing Kohli's commercial ventures and enhancing his brand presence off the field, Bunty was recognized as Virat's confidant who was available even at 2 am and a constant presence at cricket events. Together, they secured lucrative partnerships with leading companies, including the noteworthy 100-crore deal with Puma.

However, the journalist reported that Bunty had taken advantage of Kohli's brand value and now the situation has spiraled where "well-wishers are calling everyone to stay alert." He also urged that sports federations should be taking strict measures to curb such incidents and protect younger athletes from getting exploited.

Bunty Sajdeh released other cricketers to prioritise Virat Kohli

There were rumours circulating about Cornerstone prioritizing Kohli's interests over those of other athletes under its umbrella. The former Indian skipper established ties with Cornerstone over a decade ago, fostering a strong connection with Bunty throughout.

During this period, Cornerstone part ways with notable figures such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and others who believed the company's focus was primarily on Virat and not on the broader roster.

While the agency still represents prominent athletes like PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and India U19 captain Yash Dhull, the current roster does not match the extensive lineup it boasted in the past.

What was once seen as a strong bond of friendship is now turning out to be a horrible case of betrayal.



I'm told a leading celebrity manager, who managed a top cricketer and enjoyed the benefits of that player's global popularity, is being called out for misleading that very… — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 29, 2023

