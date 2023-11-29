"Cannot break the system..": Ex-KKR team director raises concerns over Hardik's trade to MI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) auction in Dubai on December 19, all the franchises submitted their list of released and retained players. While there were some obvious retentions, there were also some big names who were released.

However, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI)'s last-minute coup to trade Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans made headlines everywhere. Pandya will be returning to the franchise after two years during which he served as the skipper of Guajart Titans and led them to their maiden IPL title in the debut season.

While the trade no doubt was a masterstroke from the MI management, former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharya has raised some valid concerns regarding Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians

Joy Bhattacharya urges franchises to not let it become a pattern

During a chat on OakTree Sports' YouTube channel, Bhattacharya said, "I do not think it is a great idea for the tournament because something similar almost happened in 2010. Ravindra Jadeja did not play a particular season because he wanted to move on, and the franchise had signed him. He had said that he doesn't want to play for Rajasthan Royals anymore and so was banned for a year because they said that you can not break the system."

He added, "If a player suddenly says that take me from the auction but I do not want to play for you...and once you start encouraging this trend then it will not be a good idea to go down that road. That is why it was stopped in 2010. But in 2023, you have allowed this to happen with a big player. The truth of this is once you start allowing it, players will realise that if they can kick up enough of a fuss, the franchise will leave them...I don't think this is a good precedent for the league.”

