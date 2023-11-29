Rahul Dravid renews contract as India head coach; Mhambrey, T Dilip to continue in support role

In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release announcing the extension of contracts for Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men). This means alongside Dravid, batting coach (Vikram Rathour), bowling coach (Paras Mhambrey), fielding coach (T Dilip), physio (Nitin Patel) and strength & conditioning coach (Soham Desai) all got new contracts.

The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after his contract tenure ended following the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure. Dravid was appointed India head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term ending with the home World Cup where India lost the final to Australia.

Dravid and his team are currently not involved in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia which kicked off four days after the 2023 World Cup final. As such, Dravid & Co.'s first assignment in this extended stint will be the upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa, starting December 10. The Indian team is expected to depart on December 6.

Dravid expected to continue at least till 2024 T20 WC

While the exact tenure of Dravid's new stint has not been revealed by BCCI yet, the former India captain is expected to continue at least until the upcoming Men's T20 WC, scheduled for June 2024 in the Caribbean and USA.

ALSO READ: Former India Pacer Declines BCCI's Offer To Become India's T20I Coach: Reports

Following the development, Dravid said, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.