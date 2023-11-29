Former India Pacer Declines BCCI's Offer To Become India's T20I Coach: Reports

Reports from the Indian Express indicate that Ashish Nehra opted out despite his successful stint as head coach with the Gujarat Titans, triumphing in the 2022 season and securing second place in 2023.

The coaching landscape of Team India is shrouded in uncertainty following Ashish Nehra's rejection of the T20I coaching offer from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) post the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia.

Reports from the Indian Express indicate that the former India pacer opted out despite his successful stint as head coach with the Gujarat Titans, triumphing in the 2022 season and securing second place in 2023.

Amidst this turbulence, the BCCI's focus has now shifted towards persuading Rahul Dravid to continue across all three formats. There are talks of a contract extension for the former India captain, urging him to retain his position as head coach for the national team across different formats.

However, uncertainty looms over Dravid's acceptance of a long-term commitment, given the demanding schedule and workload attached to the role. Dravid seems inclined towards a position with lesser travel commitments, possibly eyeing roles like the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head in Bengaluru or a potential involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speculations link him to the mentor position at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after Gautam Gambhir's shift to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Team India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, advocate for Dravid's continuity as head coach, at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, Dravid's hesitation remains palpable, revolving around the extensive obligations accompanying the role.

In the backdrop of this saga, recent reports from Cricbuzz reveal that the BCCI has initiated the travel paperwork for both Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, along with their coaching staff, for the impending South Africa tour.

As Dravid deliberates on his future, the BCCI seems prepared for all eventualities, contemplating the continuation of Laxman's coaching staff with the T20I squad for the upcoming series starting on December 10.

Should Dravid opt to continue, speculation hints at his involvement in the latter part of the South Africa tour, potentially overseeing the remaining three ODIs and two Tests. Furthermore, the issuance of visas to Laxman and his coaching staff may align with potential responsibilities overseeing India 'A' team matches slated for December 2023.

The ongoing saga within the BCCI's coaching realm poses intriguing possibilities and a cloud of uncertainty, leaving the cricketing fraternity eagerly anticipating the decisions that will shape Team India's future coaching dynamics.