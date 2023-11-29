BCCI offers Rahul Dravid a contract extension as head coach of Team India

After his impressive work as the head coach of Team India, the BCCI has offered Rahul Dravid an extension to continue at the helm.

India reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last year and the final of the World Test Championship and the World Cup this year under Dravid’s guidance.

India had a disappointing time one and a half weeks back, as they lost the World Cup final to extend their wait for an ICC trophy. They were the most consistent team in the tournament, winning ten games in a row before that heartbreaking loss. Everyone expected them to cross the final hurdle this time and become the world champions, but Australia ended their winning run and hopes in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

While the Men in Blue might have failed to win the World Cup trophy, they achieved great things on the field as a team. The loss in the final can’t change the fact that India were the strongest team in the competition. They were the most prepared and played like a well-oiled machine throughout the campaign.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team, must be given massive credit for this fabulous run. He brought continuity and stability to the side, which had been visible in the previous year or so. Dravid backed his players despite a string of mediocre runs and gave them every possible opportunity to prove their worth.

Also Read: 'Should never play for India' - Social media reacts as Prasidh Krishna bowls the most expensive T20I spell for India

Many times, the players themselves praised Rahul for backing them. He kept the team environment light and healthy. No wonder India achieved significant things in the World Cup despite losing the final.

Rahul Dravid offered a contract extension by the BCCI

After his impressive work as the head coach of Team India, the BCCI has offered Rahul Dravid an extension to continue at the helm. It is believed that the BCCI wants continuity in the whole system, so they approached Dravid last week. The appointment of a new head coach will disturb the structure created by him since taking over in 2021.

However, there is no confirmation whether Dravid has accepted this offer by the BCCI. His contract ended after the World Cup, but the heads want Dravid to continue. It will be interesting to see whether he accepts the offer, given India lost a home World Cup.

Rahul has done a fabulous job since being appointed as the head coach. His vision was clear, and it helped the team immensely. Apart from bringing stability to the unit, Dravid also helped the players improve their games by providing tactical suggestions.

India reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last year and the final of the World Test Championship and the World Cup this year. Obviously, he would be gutted not to win any of the titles, but Dravid played his role quite well. VVS Laxman is an interim head coach in the ongoing Australia series, so if Rahul Dravid accepts the extension offer, he will be coaching the team during the daunting South Africa tour starting next month in his maiden task of a fresh stint.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.