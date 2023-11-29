'Should never play for India' - Social media reacts as Prasidh Krishna bowls the most expensive T20I spell for India

Prasidh Krishna has had a night to forget against Australia in Guwahati, as he conceded 68 runs in his four-over spell to become the most expensive bowler for India in a T20I game.

Krishna missed his mark numerous times in this spell to cost India a game and a chance to seal the series.

Prasidh Krishna has had a night to forget against Australia in Guwahati, as he conceded 68 runs in his four-over spell to become the most expensive bowler for India in a T20I game. He had 21 runs to defend in the final over, but he went on to concede 23. Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade sealed the game for Australia to keep them alive in the series.

Glenn Maxwell, in particular, was terrific with the willow as he notched up his fourth century in T20Is. He now has the most hundreds in this format, and it was also the joint-fastest century by an Australian batter in the shortest version. The big show took only 47 balls to complete his ton.

It was a blinder from Maxwell, who has been in terrific form this year. He had a magnificent World Cup, where he also notched up a double century against Afghanistan while chasing in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Now Maxwell has played another scintillating century in the second innings, albeit in the T20 format.

Prasidh Krishna has had his troubles in the slog overs, and he again went for plenty. He crumbled under pressure, and excessive dew in the eastern part of the country didn’t help him, either. Krishna missed his mark numerous times in this spell to cost India a game and a chance to seal the series.

Social media reacts as Prasidh Krishna delivers the most expensive figures

Yuzvendra Chahal previously held the record for conceding most runs for India in a T20I innings, as he leaked 64 runs against South Africa in Centurion 2018. But Krishna has this unwanted record now after his flop show against the Aussies. He conceded 16 and 23 in his first two overs, respectively.

However, Krishna made a terrific comeback and delivered a six-run over in the third last set of the game. He was rightly backed to defend 21 in the final over despite Maxwell and Wade being in the groove. But what followed was sheer disappointment for the Men in Blue.

Krishna gave as many as five boundaries in the final over to enable Australia to win a thriller. They required two runs on the final delivery, and Maxwell calmly hit over Prasidh’s head to seal the deal. Prasidh could have done much better.

While it’s understandable that excessive dew made life harder for the bowlers, Krishna didn’t even try to bowl according to the field. He sprayed his lengths all around. The lanky pacer ended wicketless and conceded as many as 13 boundaries in this forgettable spell.

Here are the reactions:

The caravan will now move to Raipur for the fourth T20I. Several players won’t be part of the series for Australia, and India will fancy their chances. But Australia can’t be taken lightly, and they will definitely put on a fight despite big absentees.

