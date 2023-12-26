WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls an unplayable beauty to dismiss Virat Kohli

Kagiso Rabada bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Virat Kohli in what was the 31st over of the game.

While he bowled well throughout, Rabada saved his best for the legendary Virat Kohli.

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to field first in the overcast conditions. Their bowlers responded brilliantly, as the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger were ruthless. Rabada removed the captain, Rohit Sharma, while Burger got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Shreyas Iyer joined hands with Virat Kohli, and the duo stitched an attacking yet prudent partnership to avoid further damage in the first innings. Both had a fair share of luck, as the African fielders dropped a catch each of both batters, but they made sure to remain calm. Shreyas and Kohli also made full use of the loose deliveries, hitting them to the ropes.

However, as it usually happens in South African conditions, batting keeps getting tougher as the game progresses. Virat and Shreyas were going to face a stiff task in the second innings. Both lost their wickets in the quick succession just after the break.

Kagiso Rabada bowls a beauty to send back Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli looked so compact at the crease from his first ball. He played with a sound technique, leaving the balls outside off, barring a few, and also defended with soft hands while getting behind the line of the ball. However, the conditions are so extreme that it’s impossible to score without some luck going your way.

Kagiso Rabada started the second session with the wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the very first over. While he bowled well throughout, Rabada saved his best for the legendary Virat Kohli. The batter couldn't do much to avoid a dismissal.

Rabada bowled a length ball angled in around the off-stump line, and Virat Kohli played the original line of the ball. However, the ball seamed away beautifully and took the outside edge. It flew straight to the wicketkeeper, who completed an easy catch.

Kohli looked so assured throughout this knock but was undone by an unplayable delivery. Such dismissals are never far away on South African tracks. Virat Kohli played a fine hand on an arduous track and was the best batter in the team till his dismissal.

