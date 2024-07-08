'Mujhse galti huyi thi': Kamran Akmal breaks silence on his viral chat with Harbhajan Singh following Twitter spat

Harbhajan and Akmal were at loggerheads and was involved in a heated online feud.

A video of former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal and ex-India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh involved in an animated chat during the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL 2024) went viral last night.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter revealed that he had apologised to Bhajji for his comments on social media around a month back which led to an online spat between both the cricketers.

What had happened was, while discussing India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Kamran Akmal had made a comment on the speedster's religion.

With Harbhajan also being a Sikh, he came down hard on Akmal claiming that he should know about the history of Sikhs before commenting.

Akmal eventually responded by apologising to Harbhajan and the entire Sikh community but clearly the matter was in the hearts of both the players which probably led them to have an intense chat.

In the aftermath of the incident, Akmal opened up about his talk with Harbhajan.

Kamran Akmal breaks silence on his viral chat with Harbhajan Singh in WCL 2024

Speaking to PAK.tv, Akmal said,

"Mujhse galti hui thi or vahi ek baat chal rahi thi. Bas vahi ek baat karne ki koshish ki thi ki mera iraada nahin tha or na main kabhi aisa soch sakta hoon ki kisi ke religion ke baare mein baat karun. Karni bhi chahiye, main chota hoon aur woh bade hain. Great off-spinner hain world cricket hain. Phir baat hui Babar Azam ke baare mein. Babar, no doubt, No.1 batsman hai Pakistan ki taraf se. Sabse zyaada 100 banaye hain Pakistan ke liye. Babar aur Lara ki class match nahin karti aur comparison karna bhi nahin chahiye, lekin as cricketers, mazaak nahin karna chahiye." (I made a mistake and that's what I spoke about to him. I never meant to or I would never think of hurting a religion. Later, we spoke about him making fun of Babar Azam. I admit the class of Babar and Brian Lara don't match and there is no point making comparison but as cricketers, we shouldn't be making fun.)"

For the unversed, recently Harbhajan was on a sports show where he was asked to rate the better batter between Brian Lara and Babar Azam to which Harbhajan cracked up bursting into laughter and his reaction had ticked off Akmal.

