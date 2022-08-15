Keshav Maharaj, Ayabonga Khaka bag top honours at CSA Awards 2022

Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khaka were among the major winners at the CSA Awards 2022, winning the Player of the Year title in the Men’s and Women’s category respectively.

David Miller was chosen as the fans' Player of the Year.

South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj headlined Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards 2022, winning the Men’s Player of the Year. Speedster Kagiso Rabada was named the Men’s Test Player of the Year, while batters Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram bagged the top ODI and T20I awards respectively.

Maharaj bagged 71 wickets across formats in the timeframe, which included a Test hat-trick against the West Indies, and two seven-wicket hauls. Rabada bagged 43 Test wickets at 19.34, playing a starring role in South Africa’s series wins over West Indies, New Zealand and India. Malan and Markram were rewarded for their excellence in the respective formats, with the latter also having stood out during South Africa’s impressive run at the T20 World Cup 2021, wherein the team missed out on a semi-final qualification on virtue of the net run-rate (NRR).

Marco Jansen was named winner of the Newcomer Year award, while David Miller was voted as the fans' Player of the Year.

As for the women’s game, seamer Ayabonga Khaka won the Player of the Year Award, while stylish batter Laura Wolvaardt bagged the ODI honours, after her brilliance at the Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand earlier this year. Lizelle Lee, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was named the T20 Women's Player of the Year.

The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award, which, as per the CSA said, "celebrates the perseverance, passion and the overwhelming pride of people who have used their talent to change their circumstances", was given to the 22-year-old Nonkululeko Mlaba.

"I warmly congratulate our winners in all international, domestic, and amateur levels," CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said. "The players have endured a lot during the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the conditions of our game. Our teams' tenacity is seen in the improvement of our national teams and the opportunities that our pipeline continues to provide nationwide.

"We look forward to the upcoming action-packed season as South Africa gets to host the inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023."

CSA awards for 2021-22

Men’s International Cricket

Men's Player of the Year - Keshav Maharaj

Test Player of the Year - Kagiso Rabada

ODI Player of the Year - Janneman Malan

T20I Player of the Year - Aiden Markram

Newcomer of the Year - Marco Jansen

Fans' Player of the Year - David Miller

Women’s International Cricket

Women's Player of the Year - Ayabonga Khaka

ODI Player of the Year - Laura Wolvaardt

T20I Player of the Year - Lizelle Lee

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award - Nonkululeko Mlaba

Domestic cricket

Umpire of the year - Allahudien Paleker

Newcomer of the season - Mitchell van Buuren (Lions)

SACA Most Valuable Player - Sisanda Magala

Division one coach of the season - Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans)

Division two coach of the season - Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat)

T20 knockout competition (Provincial T20 Cup) player of the tournament - Rilee Rossouw (Knights)

T20 challenge player of the season - Pieter Malan (Boland)

Division one four-day player of the season - Ryan Rickelton (Lions)

Division two four-day player of the season - Thomas Kaber (Eastern Cape Iinyathi)

Division one one-day cup player of the season Sisanda Magala (Lions)

Division two one-day cup player of the season - Michael Erlank (Tuskers)

Domestic players' player of the season - Sisanda Magala