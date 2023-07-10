Knight Riders confirm Sunil Narine as captain for MLC Los Angeles team

The famed franchise have appointed their trusted West Indies T20 giant to captain the new subsidiary based in the American T20 league.

The Knight Riders franchise-owned USA-based Major League Cricket (MLC) team - Los Angles Knight Riders - have named West Indies tweaker Sunil Narine as their skipper for the tournament's inaugural edition this summer.

Narine, who has been associated with the famed Knight Riders franchise via the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past decade, will be captaining the proceedings for their American subsidiary based in Los Angles during the six-team MLC.

Narine, who has also represented KKR for their respective teams based in Trinidad & Tobago and Abu Dhabi in leagues such as Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the newly-launched International League T20 (ILT20), has played a combined total of 155 matches across leagues for the franchise.

The mystery tweaker over time also transitioning into an impactful aggressor with the bat has made 1,319 runs for KKR franchise at a strike-rate of 146.3 while also taking 259 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. The body of work inspiring great trust and bonding with the franchise, which has backed him to the hill even when his action has been under the scanner.

Narine to lead Los Angles Knight Riders

The Knight Riders announced the name of the skipper on their formal Twitter handle, revealing the man for the top job amidst great sense of excitement from their fans, who were awaiting the declaration as the build-up towards the first-ever Major League tournament in USA picks up steam.

The answer to your questions unveiled! Sunil Narine takes command as captain of the Los Angeles Knight Riders. 💪🏏#LAKR #LosAngeles #MLC23 #WeAreLAKR pic.twitter.com/IHoudX82WG — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023



The Knight Riders also confirmed their support staff ahead of the inaugural MLC campaign, with former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons leading the pack and finding able support from assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Presenting, the backbone of Team Los Angeles Knight Riders! 🙌💜



Head Coach: Phil Simmons

Assistant Coach: Ryan Ten Doeschate

Bowling Coach: Bharat Arun

Strength & Conditioning: Sagar VM

Physios: Prasanth Panchada, Ruel Rigsby

Analyst: AR Srikkanth

Team Manager: Wayne Bentley pic.twitter.com/qic85gSRYk — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 10, 2023



The Knight Riders had already confirmed their playing contingent for the MLC event after a rigorous draft procedure earlier in the year with Narine partnering once again with his longstanding KKR and West Indies teammate Andre Russell and other notable inclusions such as Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Unmukt Chand and Adam Zampa.

The first-ever MLC competition will be played in the USA from July 13 to July 30 with Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina hosting the games.

KKR squad for MLC 2023: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Zampa, Rilee Rossouw, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Gajanand Singh.