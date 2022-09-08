KL Rahul Leading India in Asia Cup Super 4 Clash Against Afghanistan; Rohit Sharma rested

Rohit Sharma, who played an excellent knock of 72 off 41 deliveries against Sri Lanka, has been rested for the fixture against Afghanistan.

India, who are already out of the ongoing Asia Cup, rested Rohit Sharma and decided to appoint KL Rahul as captain for the dead rubber against Afghanistan.

Rahul has already led India in Tests before and this is going to be his first match as the captain in T20Is. He made a comeback from injury in this Asia Cup, but he hasn't quite been able to find his form yet. Rahul has amassed just 70 runs in the four innings he has batted in this tournament, at a dismal average and strike-rate of 17.50 and 104.47 respectively.

Afghanistan win the toss and will bowl first 🇦🇫



Rohit Sharma rested, KL Rahul will lead the Indian side 🧢#INDvAFG | #AsiaCup2022 | Scorecard: https://t.co/z8iw8dn85Q pic.twitter.com/uiCKki3G4c — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2022

As far as things for India go, they have had another poor outing in yet another multi-nation tournament after their group-stage exit in the T20 World Cup last year. They started this Asia Cup on a bright note, winning both of their group stage matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong, but things changed in the Super 4 phase as they got knocked out after back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

They have struggled to find team balance ever since Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out. As far as this clash against Afghanistan goes, India have rested Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel has walked into the XI in their place.

