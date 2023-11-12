'Bowlers don't give me credit for...' - KL Rahul makes surprising statement after fastest WC hundred

Talking about his involvement in the game, Rahul made an astonishing statement on being behind the stumps.

In a dominant display, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul exhibited their batting prowess by notching impressive centuries for India in their final 2023 ODI World Cup league match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Iyer crafted an unbeaten 128 off 94 balls, reaching a career-best ODI century. Simultaneously, KL Rahul's explosive innings of 102 off 64 balls set the record for the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. The duo forged a formidable 208-run partnership off just 128 balls.

Opting to bat, India posted a commanding total of 410 for four. The top order also made significant contributions, with Rohit Sharma scoring 61, Virat Kohli hitting 51, and Shubman Gill adding a stylish 51 to the scoreboard.

The Dutch bowlers faced a daunting task, with Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90), and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) sharing the wickets in an effort to contain India's formidable batting display.

Rahul reflects on being behind stumps

Reflecting on his sixes towards the end of the innings, Rahul mentioned the increasing difficulty as the ball softened.

"Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important. It's not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult," Rahul said at the mid-innings break.

Interestingly, talking about his involvement in the game, Rahul made an astonishing statement on being behind the stumps.

"It (keeping) gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game. The bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don't give me enough credit (on DRS calls)," Rahul concluded.

