WATCH: Indian dugout plays prank by covering buggy camera with towel

As the visuals of this lighthearted prank were broadcasted, commentator Harsha Bhogle playfully reminded that the broadcasters rely on the camera for the feed.

The Indian cricket team is enjoying a remarkable form in the ongoing 2023 ODI World World Cup, winning all eight of their matches thus far. The positive impact of their exceptional on-field performances is extending to their off-field camaraderie, evident in widely-shared social media clips capturing the players' elation.

Today, in Bengaluru, India faces the Netherlands as they seek their ninth victory to conclude the league stage on a high note and unbeaten.

Opting to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma and the team capitalized on the favorable batting conditions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with five players scoring 50 or more, establishing a new World Cup record.

India achieved an impressive total of 410/4 against the Netherlands, fueled by sparkling centuries from Shreyas Iyer (126*) and KL Rahul (102), complemented by half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, showcasing a dominant batting performance.

Buggy camera has recently been in the headlines for the Indian team

While the batters reveled in their success, the Indian players in the dugout added their own touch of amusement as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan prompted an Indian team member to playfully cover the 'buggy camera' with a towel.

The focus of the buggy camera was on Suryakumar, who was sitting geared up while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul was batting in the middle. As the visuals of this lighthearted equipment prank were broadcasted, commentator Harsha Bhogle playfully reminded the Indian team that the broadcasters rely on the camera to record videos, adding a touch of jest to the moment.

Notably, the buggy camera gained attention last week when the Indian team used it to announce the recipient of their latest fielding medal winner.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rahul Dravid's epic reaction to dressing room on seeing his '99 WC montage

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.