WATCH: Rahul Dravid's epic reaction to dressing room on seeing his '99 WC montage

India and the Netherlands locked horns today (November 12) in their final league match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first - a decision that was validated by his batters with the top five scoring half-centuries.

In a delightful moment during the 38th over of the innings, the Indian dressing room erupted in laughter as the ICC presented 'Iconic Images' of Rahul Dravid from his outstanding performance in the 1999 World Cup. Following the special montage, Dravid, now the head coach of the Indian team, appeared on the big screen, prompting the entire team to applaud him. Dravid graciously acknowledged the applause, even eliciting laughter from commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul power India too 400-plus score

The Indian team are currently in a dominant position after posting a formidable 410-4 runs in 50 overs against the Dutch. Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) led the onslaught with their respective centuries while all the other batters (Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli) contributed with half-centuries.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten so far in the tournament and looks adamant to finish the league stage at the top. India has already booked their berth in the semis and will face the Kiwis on November 15. However, ahead of the marquee clash, India will look to keep the momentum going and end the league stage on a high.

The other semi-final is slated to be played between Australia and South Africa with the finals to be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

