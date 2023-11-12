"What I said was wrong": Kusal Mendis retracts comment on Virat Kohli

Mendis admitted that he was not aware of Kohli's achievement at the time and expressed regret for the oversight.

Sri Lanka's interim captain Kusal Mendis has now explained the response he gave to a journalist inquiring about Virat Kohli's historic 49th ODI century. Mendis admitted that he was not aware of Kohli's achievement at the time and expressed regret for the oversight. The 35-year-old Kohli achieved this milestone, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds during India's match against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium.

The incident occurred before Sri Lanka's game against Bangladesh when a journalist asked Mendis if he would like to congratulate Kohli on his 49th ODI century. Mendis, unaware of the accomplishment, responded bluntly by saying, ‘Why should I congratulate?’

Clarifying the situation in a recent interaction, the 28-year-old Mendis disclosed that he had not been aware of Kohli's record-equalling century. Mendis said “During the press conference, I wasn’t aware that Kohli scored his 49th Hundred, when journalist suddenly asked, I don’t know what to say & I didn’t understand the question as well – scoring 49 hundreds is not easy – what I said was wrong, I am feeling for it.”

Virat Kohli and India in sublime form

In the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli is having an outstanding run, leading as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer with 594 runs in 9 matches. He achieved this feat with two centuries and four half-centuries, boasting an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29.

The Indian team are the only side in the ongoing World Cup to remain unbeaten so far. In their last match against South Africa, the Men in Blue bowled out the Proteas for 83 runs in 27.1 overs with Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets after Virat Kohli's impressive batting performance.

