KL Rahul to miss games against Pakistan, Nepal in Asia Cup due to injury

Currently engaged in training with the Indian squad in Alur, Rahul will be unable to attain full match readiness for the first two encounters.

The Indian team's preparations leading up to the Asia Cup 2023 were dealt a significant setback as prominent middle-order batter KL Rahul has been sidelined for the initial couple of matches in the tournament. Currently engaged in training with the Indian squad in Alur, Rahul will be unable to attain full match readiness for the first two encounters.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team, shared this update on KL Rahul during a press conference. The upcoming schedule for India involves a clash against Pakistan on September 2, followed by a match against Nepal on September 4.

Dravid stated, "While KL Rahul's progress is promising, he will not be at our disposal for the initial two matches of the Asia Cup 2023, against Pakistan and Nepal."

UPDATE



KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023



KL Rahul will be reassessed on September 4

Meanwhile, the Indian coach went on to add that Rahul will be reassessed on September 4 before the Super four stage of the tournament (If India qualifies). "The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on September 4 and then take it from there. Signs are looking good and he is prgressing really well.

Currently, a comprehensive Indian contingent comprising 17 members is in Alur for an intensive six-day training camp. The players are dedicating rigorous efforts to practice sessions and engaging in simulated match scenarios to prepare for the upcoming continental event.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't understand the magnitude of it' - Kohli on 2011 World Cup triumph

Notably, Rahul was observed actively participating in batting drills and honing his wicket-keeping abilities. The first day of the training camp prioritized fitness assessments, with the players undergoing the demanding Yo-Yo fitness test. Subsequently, Rahul took to batting practice on the ensuing day and participated in light wicket-keeping exercises on Day 3.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.