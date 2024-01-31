Star player's brother posts Instagram story to quash rumours about their mother's health

In a latest development, an Indian cricket star's brother has taken to social media to clear any air of ambiguity and dismiss the rumours doing rounds about their mother's health. Taking to Instagram, the brother posted a story urging fans to not spread fake news without proper information.

There were recent speculations that star India batter Virat Kohli has sought a break from the first two IND vs ENG Tests due to his mother’s illness. Kohli opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series, citing personal reasons. The star batter was absent during the first Test, where India faced a defeat by 28 runs as the Three Lions scripted a comeback in Hyderabad.

"I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern," Vikas Kohli, Virat's brother wrote on his Instagram story.

No clarity over Virat Kohli's return for remaining Tests against England

India has certainly missed Virat Kohli's presence on the field in the first Test as they let a 190-run lead slip in Hyderabad. They will feel his absence more with key players Jadeja and KL Rahul out of the second Test due to injury issues.

Nevertheless, the status of Virat Kohli's return to the team for the remaining three Tests remains uncertain. The BCCI selection committee is scheduled to announce the squad for the final three matches in the upcoming days. In the interim, the BCCI has urged both fans and the media to respect Kohli's privacy and avoid speculating about the specifics of his decision to withdraw.

