"Should have been promoted to Grade A": Childhood coach of India star disappointed with BCC central contracts

He has been putting in some consistent performances ever since finding his way back into the team.

The Indian Cricket Board announced last night (February 28) the latest list of cricketers to receive the BCCI central contracts. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been putting in some consistent performances ever since finding his way back into the team was promoted to Grade B from C. However, his childhood coach Kapil Pandey believes that Kuldeep deserves a better grade.

Kuldeep Yadav exhibited his prowess during the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India, where he impressively secured 15 wickets in 11 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 4.45. Moreover, in last year, Kukdeep was proficient in the shortest format as well, claiming 14 wickets.

Speaking to IANS, his childhood coach Kapil said, “Kuldeep is perhaps one of the best in the world, at the moment. He should have been promoted to Grade A. He has been performing consistently well, but I am sure he will achieve that place soon.”

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan excluded from BCCI Central Contracts

“Whatever, opportunity he is getting currently, he is delivering tremendously. I spoke to him a few days back and told him to keep up the spirit and don’t bother about anything else and focus only on the game,” he added.

For the 2023-24 season, Grade B contracts have been awarded to Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant for the senior men's team. Among these five players, only Axar Patel consistently plays in all three formats for India, while Kuldeep Yadav has not maintained a consistent presence across different formats.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from BCCI's central contracts due to their reluctance to participate in domestic red-ball cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy.

