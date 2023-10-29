WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler with an absolute beauty

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jos Buttler with a beauty in what was the first ball of the 16th over.

Kuldeep Yadav was always going to be a threatening option on a two-paced Lucknow deck, as the England bowlers also got ample turn off the pitch.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jos Buttler with a beauty in what was the first ball of the 16th over. Buttler couldn’t do much about this delivery as it turned sharply to uproot the stumps. Kuldeep has a habit of bowling these beauties from time to time, and he delivered again on a big occasion.

While chasing a modest total of 230, England didn’t start as expected and lost too many wickets in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah started off with two wickets, and Mohammed Shami continued by taking two massive scalps of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow to push England off the backfoot. It was a perfect start for the Men in Blue.

England were looking to find the stability after four massive dismissals, and Jos Buttler was joined by Moeen Ali. Buttler is among the best white-ball batters in world cricket, but his form in India has always been a concern. The English skipper rarely performs in India in ODI cricket and got dismissed on another low score.

England wanted their captain to stay longer at the crease to take them out of the troubled waters. However, the Men in Blue were relentless in their attack. It eventually led to the dismissal of Jos Buttler.

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler with a beauty

So when Kuldeep was brought into the attack, England had to keep themselves cautious against him. However, Jos Buttler got an absolute peach.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled one outside the off stump on the fuller side with a flatter trajectory on the first ball of his second over. Jos Buttler went off the backfoot to punch it towards the off-side, but the ball turned sharply after landing to get past Buttler and shatter the stumps. There was little Buttler could do about it.

Jos Buttler didn’t expect it to turn as sharply. That’s why he played the line by going off the back foot. It was a complete beauty by Kuldeep to dismiss a world-class batter.

India are in the commanding position after Jos Buttler’s dismissal. While defending a low total, the Indian bowlers bowled superbly. On a day when the bowlers bowled several beautiful deliveries, Kuldeep Yadav delivered the best one.

