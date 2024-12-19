RCB’s Latest Overseas Recruits Encounter Poor Start in BBL 2024-25; Dismissed For 0 and 3

This isn’t the start he would have hoped for, especially after his high-profile IPL signing.

RCB’s latest overseas recruits, Tim David and Jacob Bethell, faced a poor start in the BBL 2024-25 match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes.

Bought by RCB for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, David represented the Hobart Hurricanes and failed to make an impact, leaving his team in a challenging position.

A Tough Start for Tim David

The Hurricanes were in deep trouble at 31-4 in 4.3 overs when Tim David walked to the crease. He faced immense pressure to stabilize the Hurricanes’ innings.

However, David’s stay at the crease was brief. On the fifth ball of the same over, he edged a delivery from Fergus O’Neill straight to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.

The ball, pitched on a hard length in the corridor of uncertainty, nips away just enough to draw an edge. David, forced to play the line, couldn’t avoid nicking it. His dismissal for 0 (2) left the Hurricanes struggling at 32-5.

This isn’t the start David would have hoped for, especially after his high-profile IPL signing. RCB fans, who are likely tuned in to watch their new recruit, must have been disappointed as David fails to make an impact.

Jacob Bethell’s Short Stay at the Crease

In the same match, RCB’s new recruit Tim David wasn’t the only player to have a disappointing start. Jacob Bethell, who was bought by RCB for INR 2.6 crore, was playing for the Melbourne Renegades and also had a brief stay at the crease. Chasing a modest target of 75, Bethell came in when the Renegades were comfortably placed at 51-2 in 4.2 overs. However, his time at the crease ended quickly, much like David’s earlier dismissal, as he failed to make an impact.

In the 7th over, Bethell was dismissed by Nathan Ellis for just 3 runs off 6 balls. The delivery, a slower off-cutter, caught Bethell off guard, and he could only manage a thick top-edge that was easily caught by McDermott. Just like Tim David, Jacob Bethell also went out cheaply, and RCB fans must have been disappointed by their performances.

