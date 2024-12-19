News
The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected.
News
December 19, 2024 - 11:25 am

Stage Set for Mass Exodus? Ashwin’s Retirement Might Be the First of Many: Reports

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected.

The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected.

While Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement has shocked the general public, the team knew it already. Ashwin had conveyed his decision to the team management in Perth, but Rohit convinced him to delay it, guaranteeing him a spot in the playing XI for the Day-Night Test.

However, a fresh development has indicated Ashwin’s retirement is just the start of a mass exodus, with more retirements expected in the coming days. According to a report by Cricbuzz, India are looking at a transition, and several seniors might walk away to make room for young guns to find a place.

This can start with the England tour next year, meaning the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy could be the last Test assignment for several senior players. India will directly play in England after this five-match series against Australia, and the team wants to give chances to fresh faces.

Also Read: ‘Want to pack my bags…’ – When the Indian dressing room was left stunned by stalwart’s mid-series retirement

It happened before in 2012 and 2013 when Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sachin Tendulkar retired in the space of a few months. That opened the room for batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who came and formed a solid lineup that had some memorable wins home and away.

Poor returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test cricket

The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected. Rohit is having time to forget as a batter and captain, while Kohli’s slump is one of the worst ever in Test cricket history.

Their struggles have continued in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, even though Kohli scored a century in the second innings in Perth. More than low scores, the pattern in their dismissals and obvious weaknesses have become more apparent, and the Aussie quicks have exploited it severely.

Their waning expertise will be exacerbated with time, and they might not go through the harsh conditions of Test cricket. Further, if they hang boots in Test cricket, the duo will get an opportunity to extend their ODI careers.

Hence, it won’t be surprising if these reports come true shortly. India have already moved on from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and might also take a call on Rohit and Virat soon.

