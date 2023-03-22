Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Legends Cricket Trophy LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

The live streaming for Legends Cricket Trophy will be available on the Fancode app.

There is no shortage of retired cricketers plying their trade in T20 cricket for fans with the curtains set to be raised on the Legends Cricket Trophy to feature some of the game's most prominent names in high-octane cricket.

The tournament is organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and sponsored by KhiladiX. It will be played over nine days and 18 matches at Ghaziabad-based VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in UP.

The competition will see some leading retired names from India and overseas take part in an entertaining event, where fans can expect these giants to rewind the clock and amuse their sense of nostalgia, which the organisers hope would mean huge viewership inside and outside the ground.

Six teams - Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Vizag Titans, Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers - will take on each other once during the league stage of the competition, before the top 4 tussle it for supremacy in the semifinals and the winners contest the summit clash.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2023: Legends Cricket Trophy schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

March 22

Chandigarh Champs vs Guwahati Avengers, Match 1 - 3:00 PM

Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 2 - 7:30 PM



March 23

Indore Knights vs Chandigarh Champs, Match 3 - 3:00 PM

Nagpur Ninjas vs Vizag Titans, Match 4 - 7:30 PM



March 24

Nagpur Ninjas vs Patna Warriors, Match 5 - 3:00 PM

Chandigarh Champs vs Vizag Titans, Match 6 - 7:30 PM



March 25

Indore Knights vs Guwahati Avengers, Match 7 - 3:00 PM

Vizag Titans vs Patna Warriors, Match 8 - 7:30 PM



March 26

Guwahati Avengers vs Vizag Titans, Match 9 - 10:30 AM

Chandigarh Champs vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 10 - 3:00 PM

Patna Warriors vs Indore Knights, Match 11 - 7:30 PM



March 27

Chandigarh Champs vs Patna Warriors, Match 12 - 3:00 PM

Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas, Match 13 - 7:30 PM



March 28

Guwahati Avengers vs Patna Warriors, Match 14 - 3:00 PM

Vizag Titans vs Indore Knights, Match 15 - 7:30 PM



March 29

Semi-final 1 - 3:00 PM

Semi-final 2 - 7:30 PM



March 30

Final - 7:30 PM



Where to watch the Legends Cricket Trophy series LIVE on TV

The tournament will be available for live telecast on Indian national broadcaster Doordarshan.

Legends Cricket Trophy Live Streaming details

The live streaming for Legends Cricket Trophy will be available on the Fancode app.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2023: Complete Squad Lists

Vizag Titans: Virender Sehwag (C), Thisara Perera, Nick Compton, Isuru Udana, Stuart Binny, Sunny Singh (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Malkhan Singh, Pradip Tanaji, Ishan Malhotra, Ashok Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Bharat Awasthi, Ali Murtaza, Ashish Nuniwal

Indore Knights: Suresh Raina (C), Phil Mustard, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishwar Pandey, S Sreesanth, Parvinder Singh, Ashish Sharma, Sandeep More, Kapil Rana, Jitendra Giri, Sunil, Parmesh Kumar, Rajesh Dhabi, Sachin Hooda, Rajiv Tyagi, Deepak Sharma (wk), Jitendra Kumar

Chandigarh Champs: Irfan Pathan (C), Ross Taylor, Praveen Kumar, Robin Bist, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dharmendra Rana (wk), Praveen Thapar, Bhanu Seth, Mukesh Saini, Jyoti Bagesh, Amit Sanan, Raman Dutta, Kuldeep Singh, Puneet Kumar, Ranjit Dilip Khirid

Nagpur Ninjas: Harbhajan Singh (C), Richard Levi, Dilhara Fernando, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Vinod Kumar, Kuldeep Hooda, Satnam Singh, Prince, Vishwajeet Singh Solanki, Maninder Singh, Virender Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Hemant, Vinod Wilson

Patna Warriors: Robin Uthappa (C & wk), Rikki Clarke, Farveez Mahroof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Manvinder Bisla, Vikram Singh, Kalim Khan, Ompal Boken, Vineet Rathi, Dheeraj Govind, Muhammad Mudassar Ali, Hari Singh, Praveen, Kapil Mehta, Rajinder Anant

Guwahati Avengers: Yusuf Pathan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Peter Trego, Tino Best, Monty Panesar, Anureet Singh, Amit Tomar, Rahul Yadav (wk), Prashant Tagade, Shafiq Khan, RA Swaroop, Chandrakant Ghadi, Vishu Khatri, Nirwan Atri, Pintu Kumar, Sonu Nagar, Varun Khanna, KS Rana