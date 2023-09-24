WATCH: LHB David Warner turns RHB and misses switch hit to be LBW to genius Ravichandran Ashwin

David Warner was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the most bizarre way possible on what was the first ball of the 15th over of the second innings.

David Warner, who is known for doing unusual stuff while batting, again looked to do something cheeky to counter Ravichandran Ashwin.

David Warner was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the most bizarre way possible on what was the first ball of the 15th over of the second innings. Warner batted as a right-hander to counter Ashwin’s off-spin but failed severely in the process, as it’s not easy to trick someone like Ashwin, who is known for his genius cricketing brain. It was a hilarious dismissal, which left everyone watching in surprise.

Chasing a mammoth 400, Australia were off to the worst possible starts, as they lost two wickets in the second over, including a massive dismissal of Steven Smith on a golden duck. They kept losing wickets throughout the innings and never managed to build a partnership during the chase. Hence, despite some lower-order runs, Australia were never in the target range.

David Warner, who is known for doing unusual stuff while batting, again looked to do something cheeky to counter Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin is a wizard against the left-handers; he can stifle them with his plethora of variations and dismiss them with his amazing accuracy. David Warner, who is also an LHB, has also found it tough to tackle Ashwin numerous times in his career.

Also Read: WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits four consecutive maximums off Cameron Green

On a track, assisting the spinners with some turn and the grip on the odd ball, Ravichandran Ashwin was always going to be a massive threat, even with the white ball. And he turned out too good to tackle for the Aussie batters.

David Warner gets out off Ravichandran Ashwin while batting as an RHB

After playing out a few balls as an LHB, David Warner decided to switch his hands and started batting as an RHB to cut out Ravichandran Ashwin’s variations. If this wasn’t enough, Warner, while being an RHB, tried to play a reverse sweep for some reason. However, he couldn’t execute it and lost his wicket in the process.

Ashwin bowled a tossed-up delivery just outside the middle-stump line, and an RHB Warner went for a reverse sweep out of nowhere and fell off while playing the shot. The ball hit his pads, and the Indian team appealed. The umpire raised his finger, and the batter had to walk off.

David Warner did have a brief chat with the non-striker, Josh Inglis, but decided against the review. The replays, however, confirmed that there was a fine bottom edge during the shot, but Warner was so off-balance that he couldn’t feel it.

He lost his wicket on a score of 53 as India continued their domination. Ravichandran Ashwin later dismissed another batter in the same over to break the back of the chase completely. India went on to win the game handsomely by 99 runs (DLS).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.