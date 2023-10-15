"Why are they taking my photo?": Liton Das lashes out at media in Pune

Liton's behaviour towards the Bangladesh journalists reflected the Bangla Tigers' lackluster performance on the field in the 2023 ODI World Cup thus far.

The Bangladesh cricket team had a two-day break in Pune with no scheduled training or activities. This allowed the players to enjoy a day off, which was why members of the Bangladesh media were present at the hotel.

They arrived in Pune the day before and are gearing up for their fourth 2023 ODI World Cup match against hosts India on October 19. Their first training session at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is scheduled for October 17, following these rest days.

While a few players, including Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad greeted the eager media personnel, Liton's demeanor towards the large group from Bangladesh journalists reflected the Tigers' lackluster performance on the field.

Media made to leave by hotel staff

As a result of this incident, the hotel security requested the journalists to leave as the players expressed discomfort with their presence.

"Why are the media here? Why are they taking my photo?" Bangladesh opener Liton Das vented to the security staff of the Conrad Hotel in Pune on Sunday.

In contrast to other teams that readily welcome media, Bangladesh has taken a different approach to their media duties. Players like Shakib Al Hasan and others have had minimal interaction with the country's eager media.

Liton's attitude towards them suggests that Bangladesh, reeling from heavy defeats against England and New Zealand is opting to avoid facing the media the media currently.

