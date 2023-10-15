WATCH: Sam Curran heckles cameraman after conceding 20-run over during AFG clash

As the camera zoomed in, a visibly irate Curran vented his frustration by pushing the camera with his right hand.

During the England-Afghanistan 2023 ODI World Cup match on October 15, frustration got the better of Sam Curran when he pushed the camera after conceding 20 runs in his second over.

England's decision to bowl first didn't yield the ideal start. The Afghan opening pair of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz came out all guns blazing, swiftly amassing 100 runs in just 12 overs and provided their team with a robust foundation.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran bore the brunt of this aggressive onslaught. After giving away six runs in his initial over, Gurbaz and Zadran intensified their assault in his subsequent over. Gurbaz exhibited no mercy, dispatching three consecutive deliveries for boundaries, including a six to culminating in a 20-run over.

Following this onslaught, Curran retreated to patrol the boundary line. As the camera zoomed in, a visibly irate Curran vented his frustration by pushing the camera with his right hand.

Sam Curran's anger didn't go unnoticed

While the commentators made no mention of Curran's actions, fans did take notice of the moment and expressed their disappointment on various social media platforms.

Curran had featured in both of England's matches in the World Cup prior to the Afghanistan game, securing a wicket in each match against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Following a remarkable victory over Shakib Al Hasan's team earlier in the week, England is eager to build on the momentum gained. The team suffered a surprising nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup's inaugural match in Ahmedabad on October 5.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is still in pursuit of their first win in the campaign, having suffered one-sided losses to Bangladesh in Dharamsala and to hosts India in the subsequent fixture.

#CWC2023 Sam Curran gets physical with the cameraman. pic.twitter.com/ilSSUrRO2I — Alan Owen (@alanbowen) October 15, 2023

