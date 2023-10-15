Wasim Akram tears down Babar Azam for taking Virat Kohli's signed jersey

Following Pakistan's defeat, the exchange between the cricketers has ignited substantial controversy on various social media platforms.

India displayed a cricketing masterclass in the highly anticipated World Cup showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Leading from the forefront, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shone with an exquisite 86 runs off 63 balls, driving his team to a modest target of 192 with a remarkable 19.3 overs to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 2/19, with all bowlers, except Shardul Thakur claiming two wickets each. Shreyas Iyer not only hit the winning runs but also achieved an impressive half-century, contributing significantly to India's third successive win.

Following Pakistan's defeat, a particular post-game moment has ignited substantial controversy on various social media platforms. It involved Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. The latter was observed presenting his jersey to Babar, prompting many Pakistani fans to argue that such an act would have been more appropriate in the privacy of the dressing room given the big margin of defeat.

Wasim Akram echoes his thoughts on Babar taking signed jersey from Kohli

This sentiment was echoed by a Pakistani fan during a television program on A Sports, where a panel of experts including Wasim Akram discussed the proceedings match. The fan expressed that the gesture should have been made away from the public eye, a sentiment that Akram also supported. He also made an intriguing observation regarding Babar's position in the matter.

“That’s what I exactly said when I saw the picture [getting the shirts publicly, not privately],” Akram said.

“Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – "Agar chacha ke puttar ne kaha hai ki t-shirt chahiye Kohli ki, toh match ke baad dressing room me maango. (If your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt – then do it after the game in the dressing room),” Akram further said.

