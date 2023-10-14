WATCH: Virat Kohli gifts his signed jersey to Babar Azam

Virat Kohli gave one of his jerseys with his signature on it to Babar Azam after the end of a high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a nice gesture from Virat Kohli, who has enjoyed his time on and off the field lately.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been intense on the ground, but off the field, the players from both nations have always enjoyed each other’s company. The current bunch is no different. There have been numerous videos of Virat Kohli with Pakistani players that have been viral right from the Asia Cup.

No matter how intriguing the contest is during the game, the players have also kept the rivalries aside when they meet personally away from the ground. For instance, Shaheen presented a beautiful gift to Jasprit Bumrah after the birth of his son a month back. These gestures have strengthened the relations between the two nations, at least on the cricket front.

Now, Virat Kohli has also reciprocated his admiration for Babar Azam by gifting him a signed jersey. Babar Azam has always talked highly about Virat Kohli in several conferences and meetings. This moment would have meant a lot to him.

Virat Kohli gifts his signed jersey to Babar Azam

After India’s emphatic victory over Pakistan, the players of both teams were seen having lengthy chats with each other. It has been a trend for quite some time now between the two arch-rivals. Among the many moments, Virat Kohli’s beautiful gesture captured the limelight.

Virat Kohli gifted Babar Azam one of his jerseys with his signature on it. Babar was in obvious jubilance while taking the Indian shirt of Virat Kohli. The duo then had a brief chat about unknown stuff.

Babar asked for a signed Jersey from Kohli and got it. Fanboy moment for the Pakistan skipper pic.twitter.com/L3bYgScD7M — Siddharth (@breakingbadass) October 14, 2023

By the looks of it, Babar Azam seemed to be learning a few tricks from the master about batting. Kohli has always been active in imparting his vast knowledge to other players. Babar Azam must have learnt a few things as well.

Virat Kohli’s fan following among the Pakistani players and people is not unknown. This gesture must have pleased Babar Azam. He will keep this jersey with intensive care in his wardrobe.

