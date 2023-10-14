'He's no big deal' - Ravi Shastri makes a shocking remark on Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi is regarded as one of the finest modern-day pacers due to his sublime skill sets, especially with the new ball.

Ravi Shastri made some massive remarks on Shaheen Shah Afridi amidst the carnage during the second innings of the game between India and Pakistan in Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is regarded as one of the finest modern-day pacers due to his sublime skill sets, especially with the new ball. Ever since bursting in the international arena, there has been a lot of buzz around him among the experts and fans all around the world. Some of his new-ball spells have been iconic, dismantling several great batting lineups with his moving ball.

Due to his supreme bowling expertise, Shaheen has become Pakistan’s go-to bowler in all the conditions in any format. In a short span of time, Shaheen has established himself as an indispensable force in the national team, with the young speedsters trying to learn and master his tricks. Shaheen comes with a fear factor for the opposition with the new ball, as his ability to move the ball in both directions is rarely seen.

However, for some time now, Shaheen has lost his mojo, especially in ODI cricket. While he always was underwhelming in the other phases, Shaheen was at least a superior new-ball bowler. This year, the wickets in the powerplay have also come hard.

Shaheen has not only failed to take wickets but also leaked too many runs at times. He hasn’t been penetrative and sharp at all in any phase. No wonder Shaheen has to face criticism from several experts now.

Ravi Shastri makes a massive remark on Shaheen Afridi

Ravi Shastri made some massive remarks on Shaheen Shah Afridi amidst the carnage during the second innings of the game between India and Pakistan in Narendra Modi Stadium. While commentating for the official broadcasters, Shastri exclaimed that Shaheen is only good with the new ball.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram,” stated Ravi Shastri on air. “He is good with the new ball, but apart from that, there's nothing special. He's no big deal. You have to accept the truth.”

It is a harsh criticism of Shaheen. Shastri didn’t mince his words while criticising the ace Pakistani bowler. Clearly, the former Indian coach is not pleased with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

There is no doubt that Shaheen has lost his touch with the ball lately. The left-arm pacer has bowled well in patches, but the consistent performances are missing. Shaheen will look to bounce back strongly and silence his critics.

