WATCH: Shades of Virat Kohli in Rohit Sharma's six off Haris Rauf

Rohit Sharma hit a magnificent six off Haris Rauf in the ninth over of the second innings.

This shot was similar to that famous maximum by Virat Kohli off Haris Rauf in Melbourne in the T20 World Cup last year.

While chasing a small total of 192, the Indian team lost Shubman Gill early, who looked in pristine touch during his short stay in what was his first World Cup game. After his departure, Rohit Sharma decided to up the ante and started hitting the Pakistani bowlers all around the park. He was effortless in the powerplay, entertaining a jam-packed crowd with ease.

Rohit’s plan was clear - to not let the Pakistani bowlers settle down by any means. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi had troubled the Indian top order in the past, and he could have again wreaked havoc. But Rohit Sharma had other plans and opened fire in Ahmedabad.

Rohit played unbelievable shots one after another, taking on every Pakistani bowler in his own style. He took all the pressure away and made merry of an already low target. Among the many shots, Rohit played one down the ground to remind the fans of that historic maximum by Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma imitates Virat Kohli by hitting a six down the ground

Rohit Sharma is among the most nonchalant six-hitters in the world, and he proved it again against Pakistan. The Hitman lined up a flurry of eye-pleasing sixes, treating the viewers. His class and elegance were a class apart from the rest of the batters.

Among the many sixes, Rohit hit one to Haris Rauf over the long-on in the ninth over. Rauf bowled a slot delivery, and Rohit just stood and hit it over the long-on region for a terrific six. This shot immediately reminded everyone about the six Virat Kohli had hit Haris Rauf last year.

While it wasn’t an identical six, there were some shades of that iconic shot in this. Both were hit off the same bowler and pretty much in the same direction as well. Moreover, both Rohit and Virat made an arduous shot easy.

Obviously, Virat hit that six under more pressure and on a better delivery. However, Rohit did bring flashbacks to his stroke today. There were numerous splendid shots in Rohit Sharma’s innings today, but this one will be remembered for a long time.

