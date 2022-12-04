Watch: Litton Das takes a stunner to send Virat Kohli back

The stand-in Bangladesh captain showcased his fielding brilliance in dismissing the tourists' mighty former skipper and batting great at Dhaka.

Stand-in captain Litton Das pulled off a stunning catch to help Bangladesh see the back of mighty Indian batting great Virat Kohli during the first ODI of the home series in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4).

Das dived full-stretched to his right at short cover to pull off one of the most spectacular catches one will see. Even Kohli wore a look of shock on his face, undone on a miscued flourish towards that region by one of the best takes seen in recent times.

Das himself recognised the brilliance of his grab by celebrating the moment wholeheartedly with the rest of the Bangladesh teammates, especially as the breakthrough concerned was that of the great Kohli.

The make-shift Bangladeshi skipper timed his dive to absolute perfection, catching Virat Kohli's uppish drive into his right hand with both his feet up in the air in what was a picturesque grab made for the cameras.

Litton Das special to dismiss Virat Kohli

The dismissal happened on the fourth ball of the 11th over in the Indian first-innings batting effort. Facing the incisive Shakib Al Hasan on a dry surface, Kohli went for a flourishing drive towards the cover region. But the former India captain could only miscue the ball, with one hand going off the handle.

That meant the ball went uppish, and not along the turf, towards Litton Das, who dived to perfection towards his right and took a mindboggling catch with both his feet up in the air. That was a catch for the memories, which had fans in Mirpur and commentators lauding it while Kohli looked in disbelief over what had just happened.

Incridible catch by liton das to send of Kohli 🤯 pic.twitter.com/al3MdkfIKT — - (@Sobuujj) December 4, 2022



Kohli may have survived his miscued hit if not for the quality of the fielding on display from the stand-in Bangladesh skipper, who led from the front in giving his side a critical breakthrough which reduced the Indians to a worrying 49/3 just after the first powerplay.

India's worst nightmare ahead of the series came to true as they lost their big guns skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli to spin of Shakib & company on a dry pitch early, putting the middle-order under excess pressure to get the desired score.