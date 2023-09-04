Litton Das to join Bangladesh team for Asia Cup Super 4 stage, recovers from viral fever

Initially sidelined from the tournament due to his bout of fever, Litton's absence prompted the BCB to name Anamul Haque as his replacement.

Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das has received medical clearance to participate in the remainder of the 2023 Asia Cup. He is now poised to join the team as they travel to Pakistan for the Super 4 stage.

Initially sidelined from the tournament due to a bout of viral fever, Litton's absence prompted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to enlist Anamul Haque as his replacement. Consequently, with the absence of both Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal from the squad, the team led by Shakib Al Hasan had to experiment with their opening partnerships throughout the competition.

After a disappointing five-wicket defeat in their opening match, Bangladesh made a remarkable comeback, securing a resounding victory over Afghanistan in Lahore. This convincing triumph has placed Bangladesh in a favorable position, potentially guaranteeing their progression to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Minhajul Abedin, Bangladesh's chief selector has confirmed Litton Das's imminent return to the squad. He told AFP: "Litton is fit now, he will travel to Pakistan tonight to join the squad."

Litton was last seen in action during the Lanka Premier League with the Galle Titans and had also participated in the Global T20 Canada for the Surrey Jaguars.

In their initial encounter against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh experimented with rookie opener Tanzid Tamim, who, unfortunately, fell for a duck after being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Subsequently, the team elevated Mehidy Hasan to the opening position for the second game, and he responded impressively with his second ODI century.

The return of Litton Das may lead to Mohammad Naim making way for him in the playing XI during the upcoming Super Four stage.

