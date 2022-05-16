How LSG players breached IPL playing conditions clause in the LSG vs RR fixture

LSG players Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis were seen wearing pads with contrasting colours to that worn by their side.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni on Sunday (May 15) made a rare form of breach to the playing conditions in use for the IPL 2022. The young uncapped Indian batter wore pads in contrast to the colour used by his team, which was against the rules adopted by the IPL in relation to the clothing.

Badoni, who made a first-ball duck in the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), was found in violation of the regulations in play for the league.

As per the playing conditions in use for IPL 2022 pertaining to the clothing & equipment, a batter is not allowed to wear batting pads that are coloured differently from that of the rest of his team.

While his batting partner and LSG skipper KL Rahul wore LSG's usual pads which are on the darker side of green, what Ayush Badoni came out with were pads that were significantly lighter, leading to an evident contrast.

Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis' breach on clothing

The breach was observed just as Ayush Badoni came out to bat in the middle at No.3. The out-of-form young talent lasted just one ball at the crease after being pinned LBW by RR left-arm quick Trent Boult, but his violation of the rules was apparent.

As per the playing conditions in relation to the clothing, "the colour of the pads shall be uniform to all members of the same team. The colour of the pads must be properly maintained. Discoloured or faded pads will not be permitted. BCCI reserves the final right of approval on colour and design."

"Pads shall be the same colour as one of the colours of the Playing clothing, but may not be white or any light or reflective colour which is likely to make the sighting of the white ball difficult. The straps of the pads may be in the house colours of the Manufacturer," the rule further dictates.

This from Ayush Badoni was, of course, not the first instance of a player being caught for getting his clothing and playing equipment wrong in the top-level competitive game.

Previously, the International Cricket Council (ICC) barred the great MS Dhoni from wearing gloves that carried an Indian army insignia on them. Match officials had also once called out South Africa's Faf du Plessis for too much pink in his clothing.

Not long after Badoni's dismissal, LSG allrounder Marcus Stoinis, too, fell under the scanner for a potential breach on clothing regulation after he also came out wearing different coloured pads on the field.