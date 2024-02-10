Lucknow Super Giants name new Caribbean sensation as England pacer's replacement for IPL 2024

In a latest development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has added a Caribbean pace sensation as a replacement for an England quick for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The news was confirmed in an official statement by the league website. The pacer, who will be coming in place of Mark Wood was secured by the LSG franchise for INR 3 crore.

In a release, the league stated, "The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL."

Shamar Joesph, who will be plying his trade for the first time in IPL has been making some noise recently. The youngster did exceedingly well in the tour of Australia. Joseph's heroics helped the Windies breach the Gabba fortress and break a jinx of 27 years earlier this year in January. West Indies had last won a Test match in 1997 in Perth.

LSG name Caribbean sensation as replacement player for IPL 2024

Joesph, however, pulled off a heroic act. After having to hobble off the field on Day 3 due to a toe-crusher from Mitchell Starc, the Windies quick came back stronger to bowl around 140-150 clicks constantly and propel the Caribbean nation to a significant win.

ALSO READ: Don't have many Indian batters to replace him' - Irfan Pathan heaps high praise on CSK star

On the other hand, it is not yet known fully if England's Mark Wood has pulled out of the tournament or has been rendered injured. Wood played in the first Test match of India series in Hyderabad and was rested for the second game in Vizag.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.