'Made a mistake' - AB de Villiers on his viral comment on Virat Kohli in his YouTube video

AB de Villiers mentioned previously that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child but has made a U-turn now.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are known to be good friends and share good relationship between them both on and off the field.

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers recently revealed on his YouTube channel that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second baby. But he now finds himself in the middle of a controversy as he shockingly claims that information is ‘not true.’ He regrets about spreading the false information about Kohli’s personal life and wishes him well.

Ab De Villiers said - "Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all". (On Virat Kohli's privacy To Dainik Bhaskar) pic.twitter.com/Cs90UqCDaK — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 9, 2024

"Absolutely family comes first, it's a priority, as I said on my YouTube show. Also, I made a terrible mistake at the same time and yeah, sharing false information which was not true at all. No one knows what's happening,” De Villiers said to news agency IANS.

“That’s all I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and that enjoys his cricket, must just wish him well, and whatever the reason is for this break. Really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, and fresh," he further added.

‘His second child is on his way’: De Villiers earlier said about Kohli on his YouTube channel

De Villiers had previously said on his YouTube channel that Virat was doing well and spending time with his family. He said, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that.”

AB de Villiers is known to have a great camaraderie with Virat Kohli both on and off the field. Both played with each other for RCB for many years and helped them win many games. Virat Kohli had earlier requested a break for the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons. Later, news reports suggested that he won’t take any further part in this Test series.