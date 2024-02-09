He gave a testament to his batting prowess with a whirlwind 74-run innings in SA20 2024 qualifier.

Former England star Kevin Pietersen has heaped praises on South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen as the 'Boss' T20 batter, following his impressive performance for the Durban Super Giants in the ongoing SA20 2024 tournament. Klaasen's remarkable 74-run innings during the second qualifier against the Joburg Super Kings last night (February 8th) showcased his prowess with the bat.

During the match, Klaasen gave a testament by scoring 74 runs off just 30 deliveries, boasting a striking rate of 246.67. His innings comprised seven sixes and three boundaries, while he also formed a crucial 101-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder for the fifth wicket, rescuing his team from a precarious position at 95/4.

Together with Wiaan Mulder, Klaasen contributed significantly to the Durban Super Giants' total of 211 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs against the Joburg Super Kings.

Kevin Pietersen names the 'Boss' batter of T20 cricket

Following the stellar knock, Pietersen tweeted, "There isn’t a better batter in T20 cricket in the world! Klaasen is the BOSS."

😂😂😂😂. There isn’t a better batter in T20 cricket in the world! Klaasen is the BOSS! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 8, 2024

Initially starting slow with 15 runs from 13 balls, Klaasen escalated his performance, overpowering the Super Kings' bowlers until Doug Bracewell managed to dismiss him at the long-off boundary. With a total of 447 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 208.87, Klaasen stands as the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing SA20 tournament.

ALSO READ: 'It's likely to happen for the 13th time' - Gavaskar makes a bold prediction about CSK

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 final scheduled to be held in Cape Town on Saturday (February 10th).

Telegram Group Join Now

Klaasen, following his SA20 heroics, will next try and replicate the form with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming season of IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.