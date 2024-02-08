'It's likely to happen for the 13th time' - Gavaskar makes a bold prediction about CSK

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is drawing closer and the fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the heart-thumping action once again.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to do an encore and win the title for a record sixth time. With five IPL trophies in the cabinet, CSK shares the record for most victories in the tournament's history with Mumbai Indians.

Echoing his thoughts on CSK's chances in the new season, legendary Sunil Gavaskar opined heavyweights CSK will 'definitely' qualify for the playoffs.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the team has previously secured playoff berths in 12 out of 14 times. Gavaskar expresses confidence in CSK's prospects this season too, highlighting their well-rounded roster and labeling them as strong contenders for a top-four finish.

Examining CSK's potential for the upcoming edition, Gavaskar emphasized on the franchise's strategic moves during the auction to address crucial areas.

CSK has added strong reinforcements to build a formidable side for IPL 2024

"If you see the purchases they did at the auction table, the aspects they had to strengthen, it seemed like they lacked a little in bowling last year and in batting also they had to strengthen the middle order slightly after Ambati Rayudu's retirement, they have done all that. They have a good mix of youth and experience," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"So, I feel CSK will definitely come in the top four as always. You cannot say any team 'definitely yes' as favorites. However, the way the Chennai Super Kings have performed for so many years, they have qualified in 12 of the 16 editions. So it's likely to happen for the 13th time," the former India captain added.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan raises serious concerns about RCB's batting heading into IPL 2024

In the December auction, CSK acquired overseas players Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman, while adding diversity to the squad with the inclusion of Indians such as Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.