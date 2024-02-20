'I would like to ask Dhoni why I was dropped' - Former India batter lashes out at the CSK Legend

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the game, winning all three ICC titles for India.

While Dhoni is known for backing his players like no other, he also took some big and harsh calls throughout his captaincy tenure for India.

While Dhoni is known for backing his players like no other, he also took some big and harsh calls throughout his captaincy tenure for India. He gave additional chances to some of the players while leaving out a few despite reasonable performances.

He was ruthless with his approach and always took decisions in the best interest of the team, which obviously disappointed a few players who were on the wrong end. Still, Dhoni backed his instincts and never let emotions come his way, no matter how big a decision was.

Among the many players who would find themselves hard done by is Manoj Tiwari, who has retired from first class cricket following Bengal’s Ranji Trophy game against Bihar, where Bengal registered a resounding win by an innings and 204 runs in Kolkata. His last appearance in Indian colours came in 2015, and while Manoj continued to score runs for his domestic side, Bengal, he didn’t get as many opportunities in the national team.

Manoj Tiwary lashes out at MS Dhoni

Manoj Tiwary was felicitated at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club, where he chatted with reporters. In the same event, he made a massive comment, questioning MS Dhoni’s decision to drop him despite scoring a century.

“I would like to ask Dhoni why I was dropped from the playing XI in 2011 after scoring the century. I had the potential to be a hero, just like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, but could not be. Today, when I see many people getting more opportunities on TV, I feel sad.”

Manoj Tiwary made his ODI debut against Australia in Brisbane in 2008. He made 287 runs at an average of 26.09, including one fifty and a century, in 12 ODI innings.

In T20Is, Manoj featured in three games but got to bat in only one innings, scoring 15 runs. While he might find himself unlucky, chances don’t come as easily, given the vast pool of talent in the domestic circuit.

