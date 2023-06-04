"Mentally you have to be very......" - Rohit Sharma opens up about the challenges of batting in English conditions ahead of WTC Final

Rohit Sharma acknowledged his affinity for data and analysis, suggesting the study of scoring patterns of successful players who have excelled at the Oval

During an ICC event 'Afternoon With Test Legends,' India skipper Rohit Sharma shared valuable insights into the challenges of batting in English conditions as the Men in Blue get ready with their penultimate preparations for the World Test Championship final against Australia. With an impressive batting average of over 50 in the tournament, Rohit emphasized the importance of hard work and adaptability on English tracks.

Drawing from his personal experiences, Rohit acknowledged the unpredictable nature of English weather and the constant challenge of never feeling completely settled or "in" the game. He emphasized the necessity of sustained concentration and the development of intuition to recognize the opportune moments to take on the bowlers.

In addition, Rohit acknowledged his affinity for data and analysis and suggested the study of scoring patterns of successful players who have excelled at the Oval. Although he didn't intend to copy their styles, he believed that understanding their approaches could prove advantageous.

Rohit Sharma emphasises the challenges of playing multi-format

Having successfully transitioned between formats for over a decade, Rohit acknowledged the challenges involved and expressed his enjoyment of the constant test it poses to his skills. He also highlighted the need for adaptability, mental readiness, and self-reflection.

"In England in general, it's pretty challenging conditions for batters. As long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you can have success. That (change of formats) certainly has been the challenging factor. You know you play multi-format. Mentally you have to be very adaptable and tweak your technique. You need to be talking to yourself and get mentally ready," Rohit explained.

Despite his numerous accomplishments in limited-overs cricket, Rohit holds Test cricket in the highest regard.

