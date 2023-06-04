'You need cricket....' - Shastri brushes off Ponting, Akram predictions on WTC final winners

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final (WTC Final 2023), former cricketers Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram gave their predictions for the marquee fixture

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final (WTC Final 2023), former cricketers Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram gave their predictions for the marquee fixture. India will lock horns with Australia at Oval, slated to start from June 7.

While Australia will be looking to add to their enviable collection of world titles, India, on the other hand, will be desperate to break their barren run in ICC events which has now lasted for a decade.

Earlier today, in a panel comprising of Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram, the former greats talked about the upcoming high-octane clase and shared their views on the probable winners.

Echoing on the same lines, Shastri gave his predictions and said, "I think match fitness might come into play. You need some cricket behind you. Just staying on the park. It's totally different from bowling in the nets for two hours. It depends on how Australia have practiced. If you look man-to-man, Australia might have an edge. But a Shami could come in and blow them away with the match practice in the IPL behind them."

Ravi Shastri brushes off Ponting, Akram predictions on WTC final winners

India have dominated Australia in the recent past winning each of the four series between the two teams by a similar 2-1 margin, though the latter would take solace from the fact that the record in the first Test of these four rubbers is a more even 2-2.

Contradicting Shastri, Ricky Ponting said, "I think Australia have a slight edge. Very slight edge. These teams were one and two in the WTC cycle. They were very close."

The battle of two heavyweights promises to be a lip-smacking contest and the team that makes their opponent blink first could well turn out to be the winner.

"Australia slight favourites, but it'll depend on the weather and toss," added Wasim Akram.

