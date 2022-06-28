BBC's diversity group aghast at Michael Vaughan being allowed to do commentary for Headingley Test

The former England skipper was heard behind the mic during the third and final Test of the just-concluded Test series versus New Zealand.

The former England captain had findings of racism and misconduct against him in the Azeem Rafiq-Yorkshire case.

BBC's in-house diversity group has expressed pain over former England skipper Michael Vaughan being allowed to do commentary during the third England-New Zealand Test match at Headingley this week.

Vaughan, who had been charged following allegations of discrimination against players of colour after the Azeem Rafique case findings, was seen giving his voice to the proceedings in Leeds for UK-based Radio 5.

Seeing him operate for the Test match, BBC's inclusive ethnic group felt aghast at the broadcasting authorities and deemed Vaughan's participation in the game "totally inexcusable".

As per a report in The Guardian, BBC Sports' Black, Asian and minority ethnic group wrote a collective e-mail to the Radio 5 owners and staff members in relation to Michael Vaughan's contentious involvement in Leeds.

BBC's diversity group raise complaints against Michael Vaughan commentating

The issue pertains to findings in the case related to accusations of "systematic racism" by Rafiq against English county club Yorkshire and its administrators and playing members.

In a scandal that shook England cricket to the core, Rafiq had named Michael Vaughan as one of the individuals who indulged in misconduct and colour shaming against him. Since then, calls for a ban on Vaughan's involvement in TV and Radio commentary and broadcasting work have been rife among the fans and the media platforms outside.

Seeing him operate on Radio 5 for the keenly followed third and final England-New Zealand Test match was thus hugely problematic for the BBC and its inclusive ethnic group.

The company's diversity group wrote a mail to Radio 5 and claimed that the broadcaster's decision to allow Vaughan inside their commentary box was a "shocking miscalculation".

BBC further declared that the presence of Vaughan behind the mic had caused "excruciating, overwhelming and unbearable" distress for a lot of its staff.

The complaint was pertinent since Vaughan had already faced an axe from the Ashes commentary team during the Ashes 2021/22, but still got recalled into the mix of things by Radio 5.