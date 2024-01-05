What makes Jasprit Bumrah different from other bowlers? Mike Haysman explains in this video

Jasprit Bumrah is the best pacer in world cricket currently. He is the biggest match-winner across formats and delivers almost every time.



Jasprit Bumrah is the best pacer in world cricket currently. He is the biggest match-winner across formats and delivers almost every time. Despite bowling the toughest overs, Bumrah steps up for his team on a consistent basis, making him a class apart from anyone else in the world.

From Tests to T20s, Bumrah is second to none, and he has sealed his authority again by ending as the leading wicket-taker in the South Africa Test series. The talismanic pacer snared 12 wickets at a fabulous average of 12.92 and a strike rate of 24.25 in two games. His accuracy was pinpoint and unplayable at times.

Bumrah created ample chances throughout the course of the series and was the most effective bowler from either side. He took a wicket in every phase and every time Rohit Sharma recalled him during crunch situations. No wonder he was awarded the Player of the Series award with Dean Elgar.

His lines and lengths were immaculate, ideal for the South African conditions. Bumrah has this unique ability to adjust quickly according to the conditions and situations. It is one of the reasons for his massive success in every part of the world in every format of the game.

Mike Haysman decodes the speciality of Jasprit Bumrah

The former Australian player and veteran broadcaster Mike Haysman decoded Jasprit Bumrah. He talked about various technical aspects of Bumrah’s action. He also explained the reason behind his immense success.

Haysman explained that Bumrah always delays his release significantly while coming in. It enables him to hurry the batters since the ball comes slightly quicker than they expect. His front leg is braced and bowls over his legs, allowing him to bowl briskly.

A look at Bumrah forensics & why his unorthodox action contributes massively... and is so effective. #TouchscreenForensics #decodingbumrah @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/o1Xp0b9dND — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) January 5, 2024

Haysman also pointed out Bumrah’s hyperextension of his bowling arm and precise wrists. His wrists help him impart force into the release. Haysman labelled him “a full package”.

His late release at a high pace rushes the batters. It is one of the most significant reasons Bumrah is so effective and a wicket-taking weapon. Jasprit Bumrah’s unique action is complicated, and he further manages to do other things correctly, making him a world-beater.

