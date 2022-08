Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Mohammad Hasnain has been named as the injured Shaheen Afridi’s replacement in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan will play India in their Asia Cup opening fixture in Dubai on August 28.

Right-arm quick Mohammad Hasnain has been named Shaheen Afridi’s replacement in Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 squad, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, August 22.

Afridi has been ruled out of the competition and the seven-match home T20I series against England in September with a knee injury, which he had picked during the first of two Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this season.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain)Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

More to follow …