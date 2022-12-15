'Whenever I went to a shop, they won't take money': Rizwan reveals aftermath of Pakistan's T20 WC win over India

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter recalled how the passionate cricket lovers within his country reacted to the famous triumph over India in Dubai.

Mohammad Rizwan reminisced the aftermath and the fan reception in Pakistan following his unbeaten stand with skipper Babar Azam and the team's memorable T20 World Cup 2021 victory over arch-rivals India.

Rizwan said following Pakistan's great feat in Dubai, winning over the neighbours by ten wickets by chasing down a modest target of 152 without a wicket on board, was recieved with great love and passion by the fans in the land of hospitality.

So much so that some of the shopkeepers refused to take money from him when he would go out for shopping after coming back home following the T20 World Cup in UAE.

In an interview for 'Sky Sports' with former England cricketer Mike Atherton, Mohammad Rizwan recounted his experience with the shopkeepers in Pakistan, showering their love on him and rest of Pakistan players following their long-awaited India triumph.

Rizwan recalls T20 WC win over India

The win was extremely special to the passionate cricket lovers in Pakistan as it was the side's first victory in a major ICC World Cup over arch-rivals India.

The fulfilment of a longstanding dream for the fans resulted in an outpour of emotions as they expressed their love towards Pakistan players with the historically renowned Pakistani hospitality.

"When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me," Rizwan told Atherton. "It was because we won that game easily."

"But when I came to Pakistan, I realised how much it meant. Whenever I went to a shop, they won't take money from me. They would say, 'you go, you go. I won't take money from you!'"

“People would say, 'everything is free for you here'. This is the love from all of Pakistan after that match," he added.

Mohammad Rizwan was one of the heroes of Pakistan's famous victory as he produced a controlled knock of 79 not out off 55 balls in a magnificent 152-run stand with Babar, who smashed an unbeaten 68 of his own at the other end to close out the proceedings.