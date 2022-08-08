Mohammed Azharuddin cops backlash for bashing India women's team that won Silver at CWG 2022

Mohammed Azharuddin was at the recieving end of fans' anger after tweeting in criticism of the Indian women's team. 
 By Kashish Chadha Mon, 8 Aug 2022
Azharuddin expressed his dismay at the Indian team's loss in the CWG 2022 T20I event finale against Australia. 

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin had a crude reminder about the nature of cricket fandom on social media, as he was criticised brutally for his remarks against the Indian women's team on Sunday (August 7). 

India missed out on a great opportunity to beat Australia in the gold medal encounter of the women's T20I event played at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022

At 118/2 in their run-chase, Harmanpreet Kaur & company looked set to pull off a memorable win in Edgbaston. But they collapsed under pressure and fell gutwrenchingly short of Australia's 161/8 by 9 runs. 

Reacting to India snatching a defeat out of the jaws of victory, Mohammed Azharuddin took to Twitter to express his dismay at the way the team batted in the closing stages of the game. But his remarks didn't go down well with angered Indian fans, who vented out their frustration on him by reminding him of his dark past. 

Mohammed Azharuddin faces fans' wrath for criticising Indian women's team 

Mohammed Azharuddin deemed India's batting effort in the concluding half hour of the gold medal CWG final "rubbish", with players lacking "common sense" according to him. The former skipper said India "gave away" a victory on the platter. 

 


Azharuddin's comments didn't go down well with the fans of the Indian women's team and they unleashed their wrath on him, reminding him of the time of he was involved in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket hard at the turn of the century. 

Here is how some of them reacted: 

 

The Indian team will be deeply disappointed to have lost another marquee final to the Australian side, having also gone down against them in the T20 World Cup 2020 final in Melbourne. 

The pain of this defeat would linger on for some time as India had the key to the winning door in their hands for the better part of the run-chase but collapsed when it mattered the most. 

The skill gap between the two sides became evident under pressure, with Australia managing to keep their Indian counterparts at bay in the final stages. 

