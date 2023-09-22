WATCH: Mohammed Shami delivers a peach to send back Steven Smith

Mohammed Shami bowled an absolute peach to get the better of Steven Smith, who was slowly getting into his groove and looking set for another massive score.

Mohammed Shami showed he can bowl equally well, even with the relatively old ball.

Mohammed Shami bowled an absolute peach to get the better of Steven Smith, who was slowly getting into his groove and looking set for another massive score. Shami has the skillsets to make the ball do something even in the most friendly batting conditions and trouble the batters. This dismissal depicted that fact precisely.

After winning the toss, the stand-in captain, KL Rahul, elected to field first in what was a hot and humid afternoon in Mohali. However, the Indian new-ball bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - started with tight lines and lengths to stifle the Australian batters. In fact, Shami also managed to get the better of a dangerous Mitchell Marsh on just the fourth delivery of the game.

However, after a cautious start from Steven Smith, he started to accelerate and increase the tempo of the innings. Smith is known to weave long innings in the 50-over format, as he has done numerous times in his career, particularly against India. Hence, it was necessary to get rid of Smith before the carnage, and Shami managed to do so.

Mohammed Shami again showed his quality and proved his worth. He hasn’t been a regular in the ODI format due to India’s preference for Shardul Thakur to lengthen the batting. But, Shami has still managed to do the job in whatever chances he got in between a series or a tournament.

Mohammed Shami bowls a beauty to dismiss Steven Smith

Coming back for his second spell in the 22nd over, Mohammed Shami was bang on target straightaway with the ball. He made the ball seam off the deck to trouble Smith. The batter didn’t expect it to do so much.

Mohammed Shami bowled a length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty with his typical upright seam position on the third ball of his second spell. The ball seamed in sharply after landing, and Steven Smith, who looked for a flashy drive, couldn’t hit it from the middle of the blade. The ball took the inside edge and went past Smith to shatter the stumps.

It had Shami’s class written all over it. On a deck where nothing seemed to be happening after the ball got old, Shami managed to get movement off it continuously and dismissed a threatening Smith in the process. The previous one also zipped back, but this one came more than the first delivery.

Mohammed Shami managed to send back Steven Smith just before he could cause any damage. It was a timely wicket for the Men in Blue.

