'I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav' - Inzamam-ul-Haq with a witty reply on Pakistan's spinners

Pakistan announced their squad for the World Cup 2023 earlier in the morning today, with their chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, doing the formalities via a press conference. In the same meeting, the former Pakistani batter also answered several queries from the press. On being asked about the Pakistani spinners, Inzamam came up with a witty reply to the reporters.

One of the reporters expressed views on the Pakistani tweakers and asked a similar question to Inzamam. It’s worth noting that the performance of the Pakistani spinners has been one of the major concerns for Babar Azam and Co. in recent times in the 50-over format. The likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have looked toothless at times, particularly in the crucial middle overs.

In the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, the pair didn’t pick regular wickets and conceded too many runs at times. The middle-over phase will be vital in the impending World Cup, as the slow bowlers will come into play at some point in almost every game. So, the teams with inferior spin attacks are likely to suffer more in the event.

The lengths of Shadab and Nawaz haven’t been ideal, and their pace variation has also been questionable at times. So, the concern of the journalists and the selectors is understandable. However, Inzamam-ul-Haq was quick to come up with a hilarious reply.

Inzamam-ul-Haq comes up with a witty reply on Pakistani spinners

The legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his views on the quality of Pakistani spinners and the comparisons with Kuldeep Yadav in the press conference earlier in the day. Inzamam stated that they are working with the resources they have and can’t pick Kuldeep for the team, obviously.

“The first problem is I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav. He plays for another team,” exclaimed Inzamam-ul-Haq. “With Shadab and Nawaz, I have tried to keep continuity. You are right that their performances of late haven't been to that level, and we will hope that they deliver. Otherwise, we do have the option of Usama Mir.”

In a way, this statement is a direct troll on the Pakistani spinners and their quality. Kuldeep’s name in the answer states the quality between the spin attack of the two nations. It also confirms that the team management is aware of their current position.

Kuldeep Yadav’s superior performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 seems to have a major impact on the team. There is no doubt that Kuldeep’s skillsets are quite superior to any of the Pakistani spinners currently. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s statement also confirms it.

