The Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting prize bestowed to the sportsperson from different fields for their exemplary performance in the international arena.

It’s worth noting that none of the Indian cricketers were presented with the Arjuna Award in 2022.

The Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting prize bestowed to the sportsperson from different fields for their exemplary performance in the international arena. It is a massive achievement for any athlete to be conferred with such a prestigious award. It represents their immense contribution to the welfare of the Indian sports section.

Salim Durani was the first-ever Indian cricketer to be awarded the Arjuna Award, putting him in the history books. He won this award in 1961 when the Arjuna Award was first introduced. Shantha Rangaswamy was the first woman cricketer to receive this award in 1976.

Since then, numerous cricketers have won it. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have all received the Arjuna Award. The last Indian cricketer to be conferred with it was Shikhar Dhawan, who received it in 2021.

Also Read: WATCH: Rinku Singh apologises for shattering glass with his sixer

It’s worth noting that none of the Indian cricketers were presented with the Arjuna Award in 2022. The whole list of sportspersons to win was 25 last year, but none of the cricketers from either field could make it to the final list. Now, the nominations for the Arjuna Award 2023 are out.

Star Indian pacer nominated for the Arjuna Award 2023

Despite losing the World Cup 2023 final, the terrific performance of the Indian team couldn’t be neglected. Among the many stars in that fantastic run was Mohammed Shami, who lit the World Cup with his top-notch bowling. Shami has now been nominated for the Arjuna Award 2023.

Shami wasn’t part of the nominated list initially, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a special request to the sports ministry, requesting them to include him. He is a well-deserved member to be nominated for the Arjuna Award. The way Shami performed in the World Cup was phenomenal.

Despite playing only seven games, Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He took 24 wickets at a sensational average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 12.21 with the ball. He took one four-wicket and three five-wicket hauls.

It included his seven-for in the semifinal against New Zealand. Mohammed Shami registered the best-ever ODI figures for India. Mohammed Shami is currently nursing an injury and working hard to get fit for the Test series against South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.