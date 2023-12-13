WATCH: Rinku Singh apologises for shattering glass with his sixer

Rinku Singh looked in excellent form and rescued Team India from potential embarrassment during the 2nd T20 against the Proteas.

Rinku Singh expressed remorse for inadvertently shattering the glass in the commentary box after launching a six against Aiden Markram in the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa.

Although India faced defeat, there was a positive aspect. Rinku Singh, the newly appointed finisher, showcased excellent form by achieving his maiden half-century and rescued Team India from potential embarrassment.

Entering the game after India lost their third wicket by the conclusion of the powerplay, Rinku initially struggled, displaying a lack of form and even being declared out at one point. However, this setback appeared to be a turning point in his performance.

Following that moment, Rinku Singh delivered a stellar 68* knock, displaying a remarkable turnaround. Notably, during his outstanding innings, he inadvertently broke the window of the commentary box.

Rinku Singh shares pivotal conversation with Suryakumar Yadav in the middle

Subsequently, Rinku issued an apology for the damage caused, stating that he was unaware of the incident at the time. In an interview with bcci.tv after the match, the batter explained that he didn't realize the consequences of his shot and said, “I didn’t know my hit broke the glass. I’m sorry for that.”

Rinku Singh also shared a pivotal conversation he had with captain Suryakumar Yadav. According to Rinku, SKY advised him to stick to his natural playing style. This guidance proved instrumental in helping Rinku overcome his nerves and adapt to the challenging conditions.

“When I came in to bat, we had already lost 3 wickets, making it a challenging situation. I had a conversation with Surya bhai, who advised me to stick to my natural game. Initially, I took some time to adjust to the conditions since they were tricky. I played a few balls to get comfortable and then started unleashing my big shots,” he added.

