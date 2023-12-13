'He is right up there with Virat Kohli' - Dale Steyn reserves big praise for this South African batter

The player made a notable contribution to help the Proteas clinch the second T20 against India.

South Africa claimed a five-wicket triumph over India in the rain-affected second T20I and thus seizing a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. Despite having to pursue a revised target of 152 within 15 overs, the hosts successfully secured the win with seven balls to spare.

The Indian innings came to a close with three balls left, courtesy of rain, with a total score of 180/7 in 19.3 overs.

Following the rain interruption, South Africa adopted an assertive approach, with their top order setting the tempo and consistently maintaining the required run rate during the powerplay.

In the successful chase, opener Reeza Hendricks made a notable contribution, scoring 49 runs off 27 balls. Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn commended Hendricks' technical skills, particularly highlighting his cover drive and drawing comparisons to the finesse exhibited by former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Dale Steyn hepas plaudits on Reeza Hendricks

"He played so beautifully, technically correct but he also has an incredible power game and he is a wonderful timer of the ball. We talk about Virat Kohli having the classical beautiful drive, Reeza Hendricks is right up there in playing that shot," said Steyn on Star Sports.

"You saw tonight how well he played. He read the game well, took it on when it needed to be done. It was a superb knock."

Acknowledging Hendricks' bit of luck in the game, Steyn noted, "India were a little unlucky. They found the edge of his bat once or twice at the start. He rode his luck and batted really well at the end of the day."

With South Africa now leading 1-0, the series advances, and the third and final T20I is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

